NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Down 40.2% in November

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 494,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

Shares of NNVC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 272,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,259. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.59.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.