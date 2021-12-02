Nathan Eric Fier Sells 85,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$936,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,131,026.50.

Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 38,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total value of C$430,502.41.

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52.

SIL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

