National Bank Financial Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.78.

TSE BNS opened at C$82.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$64.71 and a twelve month high of C$83.99. The stock has a market cap of C$100.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

