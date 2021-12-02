National Bank Financial Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$64.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLMAF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

