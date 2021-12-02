National Bankshares Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$67.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$67.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.58.

Shares of TSE:GDI traded up C$1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.87. 26,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.70.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

