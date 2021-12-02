National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE NFG opened at $58.06 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

