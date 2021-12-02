nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -113.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

