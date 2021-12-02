Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NLLSF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nel ASA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

