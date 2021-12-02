Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Nerdwallet stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

