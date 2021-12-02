Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $17.72 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

