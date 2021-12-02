Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0295 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $849.01 million and approximately $34.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,029.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,575.59 or 0.08023191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.62 or 0.00364050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.61 or 0.00998791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00083393 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00402133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.29 or 0.00389784 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,618,012,118 coins and its circulating supply is 28,800,350,874 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

