NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.62.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

