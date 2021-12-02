Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,571. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 122,677 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

