Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,571. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.28.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.