New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 86.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

