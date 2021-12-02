New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

PLD stock opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.89. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $156.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

