New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

