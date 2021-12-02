New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after buying an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,516 shares of company stock worth $26,741,035. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

