New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after buying an additional 489,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

