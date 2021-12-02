New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) & Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Head-To-Head Contrast

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.84%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.42%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 3.95 -$288.51 million $0.50 7.30 Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 9.27 -$13.81 million ($0.95) -30.97

Plymouth Industrial REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11% Plymouth Industrial REIT -9.87% -5.00% -1.30%

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -88.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

