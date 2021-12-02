NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NXRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

NXRT stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.42%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

