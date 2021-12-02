NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,935 shares of company stock worth $23,354,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $555.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.76, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.