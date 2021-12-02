NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,215 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.