NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 670 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $251.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $205.04 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.38.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

