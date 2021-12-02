NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $420,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.