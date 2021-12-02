NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $504,000 Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94.

