NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 14 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $765.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $774.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $660.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

