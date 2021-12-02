NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NEE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.49. 192,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,625,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

