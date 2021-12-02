NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -267.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

