NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFYEF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.6628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

