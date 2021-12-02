NFT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,942.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $5.86 million and $38,942.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00237207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

