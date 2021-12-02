NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,302.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 786,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

