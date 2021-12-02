Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.3425 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94.

NDGPY stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

