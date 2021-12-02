Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.3425 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94.
NDGPY stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
