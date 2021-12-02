Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSCY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

