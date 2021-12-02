Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $363.58 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.48.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

