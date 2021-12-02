Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

