Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,877 shares of company stock worth $137,395. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

