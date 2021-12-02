Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

