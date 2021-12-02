Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

