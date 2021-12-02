Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in International Paper by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. International Paper has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.