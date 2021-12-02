Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

UNTY opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a market cap of $264.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $29,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $42,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,063 shares of company stock worth $212,565. 31.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.