Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Co-Diagnostics worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 47.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $543,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 53.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $264.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

