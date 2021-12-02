Northern Trust Corp Makes New $401,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

BAMR opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

