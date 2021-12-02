Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,370 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,370 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Red Violet worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Red Violet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,487,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,773,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,568 shares of company stock worth $2,253,101 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.22. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

