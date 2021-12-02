Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

NVVE opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

