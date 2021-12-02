Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,437 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 422.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 481,797 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 102.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 491,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 248,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 122,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgalign alerts:

SRGA has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.