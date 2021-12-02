Northland Securities Raises SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $21.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SABS. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

SABS stock opened at 11.24 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of 7.30 and a one year high of 12.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.41% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

