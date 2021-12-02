Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,977. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

