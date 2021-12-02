Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 436,443 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 73,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

