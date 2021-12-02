Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.37. 69,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11. The company has a market cap of $266.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

