Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $453.82. 445,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,173. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.